Huawei Pakistan Organize IdeaHub Golf Tournament to promote the Sports among the ICT Sector

Huawei Pakistan organized an IdeaHub Golf tournament, an invite only tournament to promote the sport among the ICT sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2021) Huawei Pakistan organized an IdeaHub Golf tournament, an invite only tournament to promote the sport among the ICT sector. Federal Secretary of IT and Telecommunications, Mr. Shoaib Siddiqui was the chief guest of the event.The tournament had 83 golfers, and was inaugurated by CEO of Jazz, Mr. Aamir Ibrahim, CBO of Jazz Mr. Ali Naseer, VP of Jazz Corporate Affairs Mr. Ibrar Khan, PTCL Group EVP Mr.Nadeem, Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud was also present at the occasion, along with participants from different telcos and different ICT companies in Pakistan.

83 golfers were divided into 21 groups. After a fierce competition, the golfers with the top three gross score, top three net score and one nearest to the pin were awarded with Huawei phones and watches as trophy. The top three gross score are Sarwar 38, Azam Khan 34 and Shoaib Kiani 37,top three net score are Yasir 32,Aqeel 29 and Nadeem 27.

Nearest to the pin is 9.7 feet and the winner is Naveed Malik.

In the award ceremony, Huawei demonstrated the Huawei IdeaHub: a sleek 4K screen with a contemporary, user-centric design, a minimalist stand that gives it the look of a next-generation product that fit for any office space. The 4K screen has H.265 technology with 60 fps that delivers a crisp, clear, smooth experience. The device has a touch feature that lets one make your presentations interactive with users.

The Federal Secretary Mr. Shoaib Siddiqui conclude the event by saying, “Huawei is a company which has strength, value, technology, commitment and knows how to stand up and how to tackle issues, resistance, problems and still remain in the field, while simultaneously promoting technology and developing an ecosystem with the government, society, youth and the tech sector. Huawei IdeaHub is a wonderful discovery, the world in your room, the world on your fingertips.