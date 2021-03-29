UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Pakistan Organize IdeaHub Golf Tournament To Promote The Sports Among The ICT Sector

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:27 AM

Huawei Pakistan Organize IdeaHub Golf Tournament to promote the Sports among the ICT Sector

Huawei Pakistan organized an IdeaHub Golf tournament, an invite only tournament to promote the sport among the ICT sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2021) Huawei Pakistan organized an IdeaHub Golf tournament, an invite only tournament to promote the sport among the ICT sector. Federal Secretary of IT and Telecommunications, Mr. Shoaib Siddiqui was the chief guest of the event.The tournament had 83 golfers, and was inaugurated by CEO of Jazz, Mr. Aamir Ibrahim, CBO of Jazz Mr. Ali Naseer, VP of Jazz Corporate Affairs Mr. Ibrar Khan, PTCL Group EVP Mr.Nadeem, Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud was also present at the occasion, along with participants from different telcos and different ICT companies in Pakistan.

83 golfers were divided into 21 groups. After a fierce competition, the golfers with the top three gross score, top three net score and one nearest to the pin were awarded with Huawei phones and watches as trophy. The top three gross score are Sarwar 38, Azam Khan 34 and Shoaib Kiani 37,top three net score are Yasir 32,Aqeel 29 and Nadeem 27.

Nearest to the pin is 9.7 feet and the winner is Naveed Malik.

In the award ceremony, Huawei demonstrated the Huawei IdeaHub: a sleek 4K screen with a contemporary, user-centric design, a minimalist stand that gives it the look of a next-generation product that fit for any office space. The 4K screen has H.265 technology with 60 fps that delivers a crisp, clear, smooth experience. The device has a touch feature that lets one make your presentations interactive with users.

The Federal Secretary Mr. Shoaib Siddiqui conclude the event by saying, “Huawei is a company which has strength, value, technology, commitment and knows how to stand up and how to tackle issues, resistance, problems and still remain in the field, while simultaneously promoting technology and developing an ecosystem with the government, society, youth and the tech sector. Huawei IdeaHub is a wonderful discovery, the world in your room, the world on your fingertips.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Company Event From Government Top PTCL Jazz Huawei

Recent Stories

Realme number series upgraded with realme 8 & real ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab govt is likely to impose complete lockdown ..

14 minutes ago

Police directed to remove tinted papers from vehic ..

34 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 March 2021

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 126.77 million

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.