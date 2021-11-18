Huawei reaffirms commitment to offering health and fitness solutions with the opening of its largest HUAWEI Health Lab yet

Huawei's Consumer Business Group opened their largest HUAWEI Health Lab to date to the media

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021) Huawei's Consumer Business Group opened their largest HUAWEI Health Lab to date to the media. The new 4,680㎡facility in Songshan Lake, Dongguan, China representing a ¥200 million R&D investment project will support more than 80 types of testing requests for R&D personnel in fields such as professional research, ecosystem co-development, and health and fitness scenario incubation, ultimately supporting the research, incubation and testing of Huawei's smart wearable products.

Huawei currently runs multiple Health Labs to study health-related technology, including Xi'an lab which focuses on innovative use cases for health and fitness technologies. The Songshan Lake Health Lab is intended become a world class health and fitness technology R&D institute dedicated to product R&D, standards R&D, certification, exhibitions, and industry incubation activities.

Huawei's smart wearable and health business has brought many innovative, science-based health and fitness products and services to consumers in recent years.

HUAWEI Health Lab hosted the media open day

Huawei showcased its past research results in the health and fitness field at a media open day to provide a more detailed explanation of how the lab will meet its functional and research responsibilities.

One showcase included the 3 million yuan plateau simulation laboratory which replicates high-altitude environments up to 6,000 meters above sea level to test how oxygen saturation affects the human body. The lab contains the facilities necessary for researchers to measure the changes in the human body under different altitudes and climate conditions and obtain accurate high-altitude data for analysis.

The lab also has a professional optical motion capture system, which includes 28 high-speed infrared cameras supporting a peak sampling rate of 10,000 Hz, allowing it to record a wide range of subjects, including moving bullets, with millimetre-level accuracy. By studying the movement of the human body along with attitude data, Huawei hopes to develop new and innovative features for its smart wearable products.

The exercise physiology research area of the lab also comes equipped with cardiopulmonary function and metabolism meters, heart rate belts, and high-performance treadmills that researchers can use to monitor as VO2 max, calorie consumption, and workout heart rate. To date, the laboratory has already captured about 192,500 km of running data this year, equivalent to four and a half laps around the earth's equator.

Huawei's smart wearable products support more than 100 workout modes thanks to these labs, including rock-climbing, swimming, table tennis, golf, and multi-functional sports.

Health and fitness incubation area enables all-scenario health

The new HUAWEI Health Lab will also serve as an incubator for scenario-oriented experiences and service packages that consumers can directly enjoy, including micro-physical examination, home fitness, and digital sports.

In the lab's micro-physical examination area, users can use Huawei wearable products to measure physical indicators such as blood pressure and SpO2 monitoring. In the indoor fitness area, users can start tracking their exercise by connecting a Huawei smartwatch, a HUAWEI Vision TV, and other third party equipment. In the digital sports area, users can compete with friends while using rowing machines and spinning bikes. The HUAWEI Health App now also offers 11 types of training courses including running, cycling, yoga, fitness, skipping, and more.

Huawei has invested heavily into research in digital health and fitness technologies and active partnerships with related industry authorities and ecosystem partners. At present, more than 5 million users have joined the HUAWEI Research Program, and over 320 million users have benefited from Huawei's health and fitness services. There are currently over 83 million global average monthly active users of the HUAWEI Health App.

Huawei's privacy protection policies have stated that privacy is a basic consumer right. As such, the company blocks third parties from accessing user data without the user's explicit consent and requires all of its ecosystem partners adhere to a strict privacy and security regime.