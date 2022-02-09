Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart productivity experience

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 released with new upgrades, delivering a smart borderless experience

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th February, 2022) Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has announced the newly upgraded HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 in Pakistan now. Inheriting the aesthetic, innovation and intelligent DNA of previous Huawei laptops, the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is an innovative reinterpretation of a classic, with a full range of upgrades delivering efficient performance, all-scenario intelligence and a superior user experience.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro delivers another dazzling FullView Display with 3K high-definition picture quality and an immersive viewing experience to unleash more excitement for users. The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors work with an intelligent new cooling system to deliver more efficient performance, making both work and everyday life easier for the user. Huawei Share fully breaks down the barriers of cross-device interaction and makes it easy to enjoy every aspect of an All-scenario Seamless AI Life. Ingenious new technologies help to deliver incredible overall ease-of-use, with the HUAWEI Free Touch touchpad, high-precision multi-point touch screen, dual-edge microphones, and quad-speakers with an upgraded split-frequency set-up.

"Huawei is continuing to work on its smart all-scenario strategy, focusing on five scenarios: smart home, smart travel, smart office, fitness and health, and entertainment, to create the ultimate smart life experience. Huawei laptops are spearheading the evolution of the modern office into an era of intelligence, creating a new integrated ecosystem experience and ever more intelligent PCs." Wang Yinfeng, President of PC and Tablet Product Line, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG), said,

Lightweight and efficient to free your creativity anywhere and anytime

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is thin, lightweight and portable, but also packed with power to upgrade your productivity experience. The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, combined with 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, delivers smoother performance and a more efficient experience across work, life, and entertainment. The powerful combination of the HUAWEI Shark Fin dual fan design and air-cooled ultra-thin VC technology unleashes even greater levels of performance and efficiency. As a Wi-Fi 6 laptop, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro offers about three times the transfer rate of traditional Wi-Fi 5, so you can enjoy a stable connection and efficient transfers even in crowded places.

Despite its thin and lightweight form, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is packed with energy. With a 56 Wh[1] battery and Huawei’s intelligent power management system, you have a long and exciting life ahead of you after every charge.

The 65W USB-C pocket charger not only provides fast charging for HUAWEI MateBooks but also supports HUAWEI SuperCharge for HUAWEI phones and tablets[2], so you can use it for multiple purposes.

In addition, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features two fully functional USB-C ports that enable two-way data transfer, charging and connection with external devices, versatile enough to support the user through every aspect of work and life.

Enjoy the intelligence of all-scenario interaction

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro comes fully equipped with Huawei Share, which allows laptops and phones to work together and interact without barriers, allowing users to experience a greater level of intelligence and create more enjoyable experiences.

Innovative technology upgrades deliver a relaxing new experience

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro has been upgraded with a number of innovative technologies to make work and life easier for the user.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro introduces the new HUAWEI Free Touch to upgrade touch control experience. The spacious touchpad offers an unrestricted experience, with full vibration feedback to open up a new level of interaction.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is like an on-the-go cinema, perfected in terms of sound, with four upgraded split-frequency speakers to deliver immersive surround sound. Advanced audio algorithms also help ensure the user feels like the sound is coming from within the room, no matter their position in regard to the laptop.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro takes care of your privacy too. It has inherited the Fingerprint Power Button, allowing the user to power up and log in to their notebook in one easy step, making start-up incredibly fast and secure.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is available in Pakistan at ‘Daraz.pk: https://bit.ly/3svFryW and ‘Cube’: https://bit.ly/3g4mcXf, as the sleek design and beautiful Space Grey Colour which continue to have a mesmerizing effect on the tech-savvy music-enthusiasts.

*All figures are theoretical and were obtained in specific testing environments (please see specific details). Actual usage may vary slightly depending on the product, software version, usage conditions and environmental factors. Please refer to the actual usage.

[1] Rated capacity

[2] The 65W adaptor is compatible with Huawei smartphones that support SuperCharge protocol including HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40, P40 Pro, P40 and Mate 30. Please contact Huawei customer service team on 950800 for the latest supported smartphone models before you make a purchase.