Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in the Middle East and Africa.

The Ideal Foldable Phone HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 and the Elegant Flagship Laptop HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to stun the fans with their unique features!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022) Huawei Consumer BG held a Flagship Products Summer Launch Event in Dubai; showcasing a new lineup of flagship devices including the ideal flagship foldable phone HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, a flagship laptop HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, a flagship tablet HUAWEI MatePad Pro, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 as well as HUAWEI MateBook 16s and HUAWEI MateBook D16. Come endowed with technological innovations in aesthetics, display, performance, connectivity, and interaction, these products are designed for maximum creativity and easy communications.

"In many domains, Huawei has been working to make people's dream come true. We are always working to bring the ultimate experience to consumers.” said Richard Yu, Huawei's Executive Director, CEO of the Consumer BG.

Since 2018, Huawei has also worked to build an all-encompassing smart office framework, based around two core capabilities: cross-device collaboration and ecosystem integration. This latest release extends Super Device capabilities[1] to more devices, thanks to the easy-to-use Drag-to-Connect feature, which streamlines cross-device connections and interactions.

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer BG in the Middle East and Africa said: “The cutting edge products announced today highlight our continuous dedication to our users in the Middle East and Africa region. We will continue working hard to implement our Seamless AI Life Strategy and bring the most compelling and innovative technology experiences to our consumers in order to optimize their user experience as well as to ultimately to fulfil our vision of an All-Scenario Seamless AI Life”.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 - The Ideal Fordable Phone: Ultra-Light, Ultra Flat and Super Durable

Introducing the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, HUAWEI’s brand-new flagship foldable smartphone. To achieve an ultra-flat surface which is minimalistic and natural, the phone uses the Falcon Wing Design. Through that, the movement of the hinge and screen is precisely synchronized via the fixed-length linkage control. For the phone’s screen, the use of HUAWEI’s self-developed innovative industry-first composite screen to absorb all shock and buffer makes the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 ultra-reliable.

The True-Chroma Camera System of HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 includes a 50MP True-Chroma Camera for capturing true-to-life colours.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro: The Ultimate Elegant High-Performance Flagship Laptop

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is a new-paradigm laptop that transcends the traditional notion of how a laptop should look, and what it is capable of.

It comes in a skin-soothing metallic body[1] and elegant colours, Ink

Blue and White, standing out from the crowd of drab laptop exteriors, while the classic Space Grey is also available.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro takes multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to the Super Device features.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro: The All-round Stylish and Pro Flagship Tablet

This is a tablet designed to cover all aspects of entertainment with immersive visuals and sound. It is Huawei’s first tablet to feature a 120Hz high refresh rate screen. The 11-inch OLED HUAWEI Real Colour FullView Display has an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 92% and supports the P3 colour gamut for authentically displaying over a billion colours. For the ultimate sound experience, the tablet features HUAWEI SOUND® that uses an array of six speakers to bring out high-fidelity sound and ensure a wider playback bandwidth with rich details.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2: The utmost true sound earbuds with pure voice call

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 earbuds incorporate cutting-edge TWS capabilities, taking acoustics to new heights. It's portable listening as you've never heard it before. It comes with the Ultra-hearing dual-driver true sound system and digital cross-over technology, delivering a better surging bass and good sound quality with rich details. It received the HWA and Hi-Res Wireless Dual HD Audio Certification. In addition to sound quality, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 continues to set new standards for TWS noise cancellation.

More HUAWEI MateBook Surprises: Completely Redesigned Cores and All-New HUAWEI Metaline Antenna

HUAWEI MateBook 16s packs Intel®'s Evo™-certified i9-12900H Processor[1], and features a vast 16-inch 2.5K touchscreen, with an average ΔE<1 high colour accuracy[2], and a 1080p AI camera, which keeps video calls crystal clear. HUAWEI MateBook D laptops have also drawn user acclaim, due to their compact design and excellent performance. The MateBook D 16 model is highlighted by a gorgeous 16-inch display[3], but thanks to its 18.4 mm thickness, manages to weigh just 1.7 kg[4]. MateBook D 16 is the first laptop to come equipped with the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna, which improves the signal conversion rate by 56%[5], and facilitates high-speed Internet access, even in areas where the Wi-Fi signal is weak.