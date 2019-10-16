Huawei Says Revenue In First Three Quarters Up 24.4%
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:24 PM
Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 percent year-on-year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally
Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 percent year-on-year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally.
Huawei's revenues jumped to 610.8 billion yuan ($86.2 billion) and its profit margin grew 8.7 percent, the company announced.