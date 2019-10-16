Huawei says revenue in first three quarters up 24.4%

Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 percent year-on-year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 percent year-on-year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally.

Huawei's revenues jumped to 610.8 billion yuan ($86.2 billion) and its profit margin grew 8.7 percent, the company announced.