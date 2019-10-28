UrduPoint.com
Huawei Ships 200 Million Smartphone Units For 2019 In Record Time

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today announced that it has shipped 200 million smartphones to date in 2019, 64 days earlier than the same shipment milestone last year

Shenzhen (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today announced that it has shipped 200 million smartphones to date in 2019, 64 days earlier than the same shipment milestone last year. Huawei’s relentless focus on cutting-edge technology and innovative ID design, with its complete commitment to consumers worldwide, has reinforced their trust and commitment as more consumers continue to support Huawei.

2019 saw the launch of a number of stand-out devices including the multi award-winning HUAWEI P30 Series, widely considered to be the best camera phone currently available, as well as an all-round category leader. Amongst a slew of awards and accolades, the European Image and Sound Association (EISA), a group comprising 55 of the world’s most respected consumer electronics magazines, named the HUAWEI’s P30 Pro “EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020”, making it the second year in a row that Huawei has claimed this category prize.

More recently, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series was launched to great critical acclaim. Featuring the flagship Kirin 990 5G SoC, DxOMark winning quad camera system with breakthrough SuperSensing Cine Camera and futuristic Halo ring design, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro has been called “a genuine, unapologetic flagship phone” by Android Authority while GSMArena stated that “it has some of the best cameras ever found on a smartphone”, once again cementing Huawei’s reputation as an industry leader.”

