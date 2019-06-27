UrduPoint.com
Huawei Ships Over 150,000 5G Base Stations Worldwide

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:59 AM

Huawei has received 50 contracts on 5G commercial services from 30 countries and regions, and shipped more than 150,000 5G base stations worldwide, the company announced

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):Huawei has received 50 contracts on 5G commercial services from 30 countries and regions, and shipped more than 150,000 5G base stations worldwide, the company announced.

As of Saturday, Huawei has received 28 contracts from Europe, 11 from the Middle East, six from the Asia-Pacific Region, four from the Americas, and one from Africa, said Hu Houkun, deputy chairman of the company's board of directors during a press conference held Wednesday.

Hu added that the shipment of the company's 5G base stations is expected to grow to about 500,000 by the end of this year.

As to whether the supply of 5G products will be affected by external sanctions, Hu said that alternative solutions have been found for all the affected components, and the performance of the alternative solutions are the same as or even better than the original components.

At present, Huawei's 5G technology solutions are completely unaffected by the sanctions. In terms of both signed contracts or those in the future, the company can fully guarantee a stable supply to its customers, Hu said.

Earlier this month, China granted 5G licenses for commercial use, marking the beginning of a new era in the country's telecommunication industry.

Currently, Huawei has completed 5G trials in more than 40 cities with China's major operators. China's 5G market is expected to start small-scale commercial use this year and large-scale commercial use next year.

