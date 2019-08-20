Huawei Slams US Decision to Ban More Affiliates as 'Politically Motivated'

Chinese technology giant Huawei on Monday criticized the United States for adding extra 46 subsidiaries of the company to its blacklist, saying the decision was politically motivated

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Chinese technology giant Huawei on Monday criticized the United States for adding extra 46 subsidiaries of the company to its blacklist, saying the decision was politically motivated.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of Commerce said that the United States added 46 affiliates of Huawei to its sanctions list, barring them from trading with US firms.

"It's clear that this decision, made at this particular time, is politically motivated and has nothing to do with national security," Huawei said in a statement.

It argued that the ban was not in the interest of US companies and urged Washington to "put an end to this unjust treatment," warning that attempts to suppress it "won't help the United States achieve technological leadership."

The ban was suspended until this Monday to give US businesses time to transition away from Huawei products. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the reprieve would be extended until November 18.