Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of EU

Huawei ranks third in the 2020 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020) Huawei ranks third in the 2020 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard. This is a jump of two places for Huawei compared to last year when the company ranked 5th in the 2019 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard.

The 2020 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard is a European Commission publication. It ranks the research investment levels of 2500 companies around the world that comprise 90% of the world’s business-funded R&D. The report was prepared by the EU Joint Research Centre (JRC).



“The EU confirms that Huawei is now among the top three innovative global companies. To maintain the European way of life for its future generations, Europe will need to use the best technologies and innovations.

Huawei stands ready to team up with Europe for a joint bright future,” said Abraham Liu, Huawei’s Chief Representative to the EU Institutions.

Much of the global research that Huawei carries out takes place in Europe. Huawei set up its first research centre in Sweden in the year 2000. Today, through a series of partnerships with over 150 European universities, Huawei is deeply embedded within the ICT research ecosystem in Europe. Through this collaborative research activity, Huawei makes Europe fit for the digital age.

Huawei believes that international research collaboration strengthens EU competitiveness and contributes to climate change mitigation, thus strategically supporting the European Green Deal.