Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Huawei to Expand Russia Operation With 50 New Stores in 2021

Chinese tech giant Huawei plans to expand its sales operation in Russia by opening 50 new stores across the country in 2021, the company said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Chinese tech giant Huawei plans to expand its sales operation in Russia by opening 50 new stores across the country in 2021, the company said Monday.

"In 2021, Huawei will continue to develop its retail network and will additionally open 50 branded stores in major Russian cities: St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, Vladivostok and others," the company said.

The communication juggernaut said it will also ramp up its customer service capabilities in the country.

"In addition, Huawei plans to expand the range of services for customers by offering service from official partners directly at branded points of sale.

At the same time, users can send the device to a service center directly from any official store," Huawei explained.

All the new stores will offer the entire range of Huawei products in line with the '1+8+N' devices ecosystem, which includes smartphones, laptops, wearable gadgets and more.

The company currently has 18 stores in the country, with the first opening in Moscow in 2018.

