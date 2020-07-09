Huawei urges UK not to rush into 5G decision

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei urged Britain on Wednesday not to rush into taking any costly decision to phase out its equipment from the UK's 5G network because of US sanctions

The plea followed reports of Prime Minister Boris Johnson receiving a damning security agency reassessment about the long-term safety of Huawei.

The British review was triggered by US sanctions in February that blocked Huawei's access to US chips and semi-conductors at the heart of 5G networks.

Johnson's government allowed Huawei to roll out up to 35 percent of Britain's 5G network under the condition that it stays out of "core" elements dealing with personal data.

But the new sanctions raised the possibility of Huawei having to switch from trusted US suppliers to alternatives whose safety could not be guaranteed by UK security agencies.

Huawei vice-president Victor Zhang said the long-term impact of the US sanctions will take months to fully understand.

"We urge the UK government to take more time," Zhang told a conference call.

"What we are talking about is the long-term impact. It takes time. It takes months to understand." Zhang said any decision to simply cut Huawei out of the speedy new network's development could delay nationwide 5G access for up to 18 months.

He estimated that a two-year delay would cost the UK economy 29 billion ($35.8 billion, 31.8 billion euros).

"The decision will impact the future of Britain's digital strategy and Britain's digital economy -- it is so important," Zhang said.