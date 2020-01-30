UrduPoint.com
Huawei Welcomes EU Decision To Allow Use Of Its Tech In 5G Network

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

Chinese telecom giant Huawei welcomed the European Commission's guidelines for the high-speed 5G internet rollout across Europe that allows it to sell equipment to EU nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Chinese telecom giant Huawei welcomed the European Commission's guidelines for the high-speed 5G internet rollout across Europe that allows it to sell equipment to EU nations.

The "toolbox" lists measures that EU members should take to protect the critical infrastructure. It advises applying restrictions to high-risk suppliers but stops short of banning any vendors. It does not mention Huawei.

"Huawei welcomes Europe's decision, which enables Huawei to continue participating in Europe's 5G roll-out. This non-biased and fact-based approach towards 5G security allows Europe to have a more secure and faster 5G network," the company said in a press release.

Abraham Liu, its chief EU representative, played up Huawei's 20-year history in the European market and promised to work with EU governments and industries to ensure the network's reliability.

