UrduPoint.com

HUAWEI WiFi AX2 Smart Router Delivers Fast And Reliable Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity For Homes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:27 PM

HUAWEI WiFi AX2 Smart Router delivers fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for homes

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has recently launched a router product in their AX Series - HUAWEI WiFi AX2. It is the new smart router which supports Wi-Fi 6 technology and is an addition in the HUAWEI WiFi AX Series for home users

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st December, 2021) Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has recently launched a router product in their AX Series - HUAWEI WiFi AX2. It is the new smart router which supports Wi-Fi 6 technology and is an addition in the HUAWEI WiFi AX Series for home users.

The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router supports significantly improved throughput and capacity to provide smoother HD video streaming, more responsive online gaming experiences and more.

Featuring HarmonyOS Mesh+, it lets users easily connect multiple units of HUAWEI WiFi AX2 for better Wi-Fi coverage at home.

The Super Seamless Roaming feature ensures low-latency roaming for an uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience. Besides better Wi-Fi speed and coverage, the new router is also compatible with the HUAWEI AI Life app, with which users have access to a wide array of smart tools for managing their home networks. It also comes with Huawei HomeSec™ which helps safeguard user data privacy and ensure only users with access rights are granted Internet connectivity.

The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 will arrive soon in stores nationwide to attract the users with its amazing performance and fast paced coverage.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business National University Huawei

Recent Stories

France Extends Omicron-Linked Ban on Travel From 7 ..

France Extends Omicron-Linked Ban on Travel From 7 African States to Saturday - ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Rejects Kiev's Claims About Oppression of U ..

Moscow Rejects Kiev's Claims About Oppression of Ukranians

7 minutes ago
 Why Your Next Smartphone Should Be vivo X70 Proâ€” ..

Why Your Next Smartphone Should Be vivo X70 Proâ€” Hear from Fahad Hanif

17 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Meet Blinken on Sidelines of OSCE Summit ..

Lavrov to Meet Blinken on Sidelines of OSCE Summit in Stockholm - Russian Foreig ..

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in D ..

Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbas - Russian Foreign Minist ..

15 minutes ago
 ECP can initiate contempt case if funds are withhe ..

ECP can initiate contempt case if funds are withheld: Dilshad

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.