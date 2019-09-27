UrduPoint.com
HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition Rakes In 500% More Sales

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:20 PM

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition Rakes in 500% More Sales

The new Faux Leather Special Edition of the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 has been a solid hit amongst consumers – a testimony to the popularity of Huawei’s Y Series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2019) Huawei’s Y Series has always been a hit amongst consumers for the spectacular features they offer at such affordable prices. Therefore, the launch of HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019’s Special Edition with a Faux Leather design has garnered a similar response from the market. According to stats shared by Huawei, the leather-like 64GB variant of the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 has roped in 500% more sales than the previous 64GB version of HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 that was launched in January this year.

While commenting on these numbers, Scott Huang, Country Manager, Huawei Pakistan said: “Our Y Series has always done phenomenally in the market. Our consumers love the offerings due to the outclass technology and features that we make available at such amazing price tags. It comes as no surprise that people have shown such a great response for the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition, because it offers a great Faux Leather design and makes for a perfect smartphone that keeps up with the heavy usage of today’s youth.”

Sporting an Amber Brown shade, Huawei reintroduced the Y7 Prime 2019 with a Faux Leather back and 64GB storage.

The launch also tied with a TikTok challenge involving some famous TikTok influencers from Pakistan like Pir Ahmed, Ali Raza, Haris Ali, Usman Asim and Meer Jhangi. They participated in the #mY7challenge that let people showcase their creativity and talent to the world in the form of seven favourite things such as outfits, styles, songs, skills etc. The challenge created quite a buzz on TikTok as users viewed the #mY7challenge more than 10 million times and uploaded a plethora of videos.

One of Huawei’s bestsellers – HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 Special Edition also features a large 6.26-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop display, a 13MP+2MP AI Camera with Master AI support and a powerful 4,000mAh battery—giving an easy day-long usage or more. A front 16MP AI shooter takes remarkable selfies with bokeh effects while a microSD card slot jacks up the storage up to 512GB.

The smartphone is designed for the modern youth who craves for a power-packed performance and has a keen eye for style. It is a beautifully crafted and meticulously engineered gadget that comes with a price tag of PKR 28,999/-.

* In comparison with the 64GB version of HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 launched in January, 2019.

