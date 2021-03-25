HUAWEI Y7a with 48MP camera, also offers ‘FREE’ head-phones & speakers

The global technology leader - Huawei is celebrating ‘Pakistan Resolution Day’ with a special gift-offer with one of its bestselling midrange device - HUAWEI Y7a

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th March, 2021) The global technology leader - Huawei is celebrating ‘Pakistan Resolution Day’ with a special gift-offer with one of its bestselling midrange device - HUAWEI Y7a. A set of HUAWEI speakers and bluetooth headphones is being gifted absolutely free to every customer who purchases this revolutionary smartphone from the company’s dealer’s network all over Pakistan. This offer is valid from 23rd March till 31st March 2021.

The Y7a device boasts a powerful 48MP A.I. camera, along with 4GB of RAM + 128GB internal Memory (ROM), energized by a robust 5000mAh battery that is enriched with the fastest 22.5W SuperCharge feature, A.I. power-saving technology and endurance for up to 23 hours of video-playback. This innovative device is renowned for its feature-rich performance to meet the multi-tasking needs of the younger customers, while enabling global interactions and managing the busiest lifestyles.

Its smart-camera enables the young photography enthusiasts to capture life’s most memorable moments with unmatched clarity and ease. It is the ideal digital companion to enhance the user’s outreach and access, to keep them engaged in exciting info-tainment from around the world.

One can connect globally to express and share creativity through social media, the latest applications and much more.

The phone’s captivating 6.67-inch Full HD display, offers an immersive viewing experience for thrilling gameplay and video playback. Plus, the side-mounted fingerprint power button promises complete security with convenient access, while its 3D Ergonomic design offers a firm and comfortable grip.

Running on the latest version of EMUI, this device has easy-to-use features that make life easier for everyone. HUAWEI Y7a comes pre-installed with AppGallery, containing a vast treasure of global and local apps for unmatched productivity. Its rich library of quality entertainment media on HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader, promises access to the latest content from top-providers, as it is being continuously added to these platforms. Users can also download and install ‘Petal Search’ - a gateway to more than a million apps and games.

In Pakistan, Huawei Y7a is available in three natural color variants: Midnight Black, Blush Gold and Crush Green, at a very attractive price of PKR 35,999/-, to promise great value for money.