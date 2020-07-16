HUAWEI Y8p – A Kingpin of Smartphone Photography

Huawei conducts weekly photography master classes for its fans imparted by Huawei Experience Ambassadors who showcase their photography and experience with the HUAWEI Y8p

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2020) Smartphone photography is all the rage today, with smartphone manufacturers adding more complex and functional camera innovations to their smartphones with every release. However, it is not common for entry-level smartphones to get the same treatment, often resulting in the segment not having the advanced camera setups seen in its bigger brothers.

Huawei’s Y series however is known for breaking that mold, often bringing powerful features that revolutionize the entry-level segment. The latest in the series, the HUAWEI Y8p continues in this path and brings to the table a powerful 48MP AI Triple Camera setup that suits all your camera needs! Powerful features, stunning designs, long lasting solid performance, all in a midrange smartphone for PKR 37,999/-. This is what the HUAWEI Y series aims to deliver, especially by making smartphone innovations more accessible to users at all levels.

This time, Huawei also added virtual #ShotonHuawei Master Classes that are held weekly by Huawei Experience Ambassadors (HEAs). These classes have amassed more than 200 participants from all over Pakistan with people raving about the skills that they have learnt from the Masters.

One participant commented “Special thanks to HUAWEI Community for offering free training to their fans, really amazing initiative”, while another expressed how “this session means a lot to the photographers”. Given the overwhelming response from fans, Huawei will continue these master classes for another few sessions with the next one coming up on Saturday, 25 July, 2020. Keep checking the official page for more information.

Amjad Nawaz

Amjad - known for capturing street, culture and architecture photographed an old building using HUAWEI Y8p.

Amjad has an eye for the right angle and light which creates drama and flattering lines.

Faisal Farooq

Faisal is one of the oldest Huawei Experience Ambassadors and nonetheless much talented. Faisal used HUAWEI Y8p’s 48MP camera to capture these mesmerizing and obscure photographs of the sea – a great escape amid lockdown.

Ali Awais

Ali Awais spends the afternoon at Old City, Lahore. He uses the art of framing and the Wide Angle Lens of HUAWEI Y8p to capture some of Lahore’s monuments from afar.

Hashim Khan

Hashim Khan joins the #ShotonHuawei for the first time and proves his worth by demonstrating the art of lighting. He photographs the perfect portrait using HUAWEI Y8p in which he puts his creative hat on to get the right amalgamation of shadows and light. In the second image HUAWEI Y8p’s incredible AI stabilization comes to play as Hashim captures a perfect shot of the road in a moving car.

Sidra Tulnoor

Also joining the #ShotonHuawei campaign for the first time, Sidra channeled her inner bookworm and showed us how she’s been spending time during lockdown. The 48MP Quad AI Camera perfectly encapsulates the raw colours of these images, giving us a feel of both daylight and lowlight photography.