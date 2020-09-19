UrduPoint.com
HUAWEI Y9a - Get A World Of Apps At Your Fingertips With HUAWEI AppGallery & Petal Search

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:00 PM

HUAWEI Y9a - Get a World of Apps at Your Fingertips with HUAWEI AppGallery & Petal Search

HUAWEI Y9a - A Complete Midrange Killer with HUAWEI AppGallery & Petal Search

Lahor (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020) As the technology industry continues to create fascinating experiences for consumers around the world, one of the leading enterprises in this sector – Huawei is also innovating and revolutionizing the way people connect and access the latest info-tainment, all across the globe. With the recent launch of its latest smartphone – HUAWEI Y9a, this truly global company has once again proved its technology leadership. Users can indulge in a wide range of mobile apps, as the Y9a device is pre-installed with the HUAWEI AppGallery – Huawei’s official app marketplace, with a constantly growing list of apps, where users can simply browse and download all the apps they need. Moreover, the ‘Petal Search’ feature brings more than 1.8 million apps straight to your phone.

This solution offers a vast range of applications that can truly empower consumers, especially the users in Pakistan. Some of the notable apps among these are: Easypaisa, JazzCash, Standard Chartered, Habib Bank, Askari Bank, Telenor, Bank Al-Falah, Meezan Bank, Pakistan Railways, Daraz.com, ARY News, GeoTV, Hum TV, Zameen.com, Pak-Wheels, Citizens Portal Pakistan, PTA DIRBS, English Dictionary, PTV Sports and other leading apps for social networking, Quranic knowledge, technology-updates, traveling, music and much more.

Promising great value-for-money, along with blazing performance and a sleek Halo Ring design - the Y9a device fulfills the evolving needs of every consumer-segment.

This midrange device is a masterpiece with Huawei's trendsetting flagship specs like; 64MP AI Quad-Camera, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

The 64MP Quad-Camera enables the users to capture their most memorable moments, with vivid clarity and vibrancy in video and still pictures. Featuring a Night Mode, a 120° Wide Angle Photo-lens, AI beautification and EIS anti-shake technology, it ensures perfect photography, worthy of social media sharing. The Selfie pop-up camera on the front has an enhanced 16MP lens, while the 6.63 inch HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display, with 92% screen-to-body ratio that enables you to enjoy your visuals without distractions. HUAWEI Y9a comes with the latest EMUI 10.1 software update as standard, allowing seamless and convenient usage and delightful experiences.

For the young customers, the HUAWEI Y9a delivers an immersive gaming experience that they have always craved for. It also shows unmatched performance while multi-tasking, browsing or watching videos for long periods, while the 4200mAh (typical value) large battery provides extended support. Its 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology provides a 70% charge with only 30-minutes of charging, so the users enjoy uninterrupted performance.

This amazing device is attractively priced at PKR 43,999/- and is available in beautiful colors like; Midnight Black, Space Silver and Sakura Pink.

