HUAWEI Y9a Quad Camera Reaches New Heights in Photography

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020) Huawei’s goal is to bring the latest and greatest technologies for everyone to enjoy. With insights into the latest trends, Huawei launched HUAWEI Y9a to meet the younger generations’ needs for a smartphone prioritizing design, entertainment and photography.

Since its launch, the HUAWEI Y Series has always adhered to the mantra of youth. The line of smartphone strives for style to let users’ personalities shine through, fully encompassing the complete Huawei user experience. The HUAWEI Y series continues to exceed young users’ expectations around the world as a digital companion to thrive in a colourful life.

Through constant improvements being made to camera capabilities, Huawei always brings new surprises to users when it comes to innovative breakthroughs. The HUAWEI Y9a continues this tradition in terms of smartphone photography by including a high-resolution main camera, Super Night Mode and more to make up the all-scenario quad camera.

Huawei ceaselessly pursues the ultimate smartphone photography experience. From design to development, to lenses and algorithms, the brand strives to be the ringleader of industry trends. The HUAWEI Y9a houses a 64MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Depth Lens and a 2MP Macro Lens. The four cameras work together for the all-scenario (high resolution, ultra wide angle, bokeh, macro) photography experience.

For Huawei’s ongoing global campaign #ShotonHuawei, Huawei Experience Ambassadors (HEAs) took the device to test – showcasing the devices true camera capabilities.

Amjad Nawaz uses his expertise in street, culture and architecture photography to capture this work of the art – Tomb of Jahangir.

Using the device, Amjad is able to create a great chemistry between light and shadow.

Smartphones are often limited to factors such as sensor size or algorithms. For this reason, capturing a stunning night shot has always been difficult to achieve. Yet, Huawei has accumulated expertise in night photography and continues to be a gold standard in the smartphone field. Here, Areesh Zubair proves just how good the night-mode works by taking a vivid shot of Food Street.

Hashim Khan uses the device to showcase HUAWEI Y9a’s Artificial Inteligence (AI) feature by encapsulating the raw and vibrant colours of a play area in the first picture. Where as in the second image the AI Stabilization comes to play in which every detail of the waterfall is perfectly shot as if time and movement were put on pause.

The 2MP Macro Lens with a f/2.4 aperture allows you to take photos up to 4cm up close. This lens can help you capture the details of the microscopic world from small insects to the water drops on a leaf as seen in a photo taken by Sidra Tulnoor using HUAWEI Y9a.

Designed to be a photography and entertainment enabler, the HUAWEI Y9a comes loaded with a 64MP quad-camera setup, a 6.63-inch FullView Display, 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, flagship-inspired design as well as a good amount of 8GB + 128GB storage, once again demonstrating that new tech is not out of reach, but for everyone to enjoy. Offering a sleek design, powerful performance and good value for money, the HUAWEI Y9a promises to be the perfect choice for consumers at every age.