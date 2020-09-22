HUAWEI Y9a - the Midrange King Goes on Sale across Pakistan Today

With a sleek design, powerful performance, smooth app experience, reliable quality and good value for money – HUAWEI Y9a is now available to purchase at PKR 43,999/-

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd September, 2020) The HUAWEI Y series continues to exceed expectations of young consumers all over Pakistan. It is touted as a worthy digital companion that flouts the norms of a thriving technology market.

HUAWEI Y9a is a revolutionary smartphone that is now available for purchase - online and in stores, all over Pakistan. With its powerful performance and fascinating camera, this device promises great value for money, attracting an overwhelming response from consumers nationwide.

Featuring many flagship specs like a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, 64MP Quad AI Camera, 6.63" HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage - all amid an eye catching design, it is surely the perfect choice for consumers of every age.



Huawei’s goal is to bring the latest and greatest technologies for everyone to enjoy. With insights into the latest trends, Huawei has launched Y9a to meet the younger generations’ needs for a smartphone prioritising design and entertainment.

Through constant improvements being made to camera capabilities, Huawei always brings new surprises to users when it comes to innovative breakthroughs.

The HUAWEI Y9a continues this tradition in terms of smartphone photography by including a high-resolution main camera, Super Night Mode and more to make up the all-scenario quad camera. Housing a 64MP Quad Camera with hi-resolution technology, within its Halo Ring Design, it enables you to capture key moments with exceptionally vivid clarity and beauty.

The camera set-up is also enriched with 120° Wide Angle Photo-lens, AI beautification and EIS anti-shake technology, to take social media-worthy photos.

Super narrow bezels facilitate an unobstructed, immersive viewing experience.

Every inch on HUAWEI Y9a’s 6.63" Ultra FullView Display is used to deliver an immersive viewing experience. The new Huawei smartphone completely eliminates the notch area with a 16MP pop-up camera – a design that is well-regarded as the best implementation of the front camera so far.

Its enhanced auto selfie pop-up camera is another novel solution, while the 6.63” HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display enables you to enjoy your stunning selfies and videos without any distractions.

The latest EMUI 10.1 promises unmatched ease and seamless experiences while users can indulge in a wide range of mobile apps, as the HUAWEI Y9a is pre-installed with HUAWEI AppGallery – Huawei’s official app marketplace.

With Petal Search, Huawei brings more than 1.8 million apps straight to your phone. The users can simply browse and download all the apps they need, alongwith the most advanced and globally famous apps.

This device is revolutionizing the way people connect and access the latest info-tainment, all across the globe.

This solution offering a vast range of applications that can truly empower the consumers, especially the users in Pakistan.

Some of these notable apps are: Standard Chartered, Habib Bank, Jazz Cash, Askari Bank, Telenor, Bank Al-Falah, Meezan Bank, Pakistan Railways, Daraz.com, ARY News, GeoTV, Hum TV, Zameen.com, Pak-Wheels, Citizens Portal Pakistan, PTA DIRBS, English Dictionary, PTV Sports and other leading apps for Social-Media, Quranic knowledge, technology-updates, traveling, Music and so much more.

The Y9a also shows unmatched performance while multi-tasking, browsing or watching videos for long periods, while the 4200mAh (typical value) large battery provides extended support.

Its 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology provides 70% charge-up with only a 30-minutes charging session, so the users enjoy uninterrupted performance.

This amazing device is attractively priced at PKR 43,999/- and is available in three futuristic colors that exude mystery like; Midnight Black, Space Silver and Sakura Pink.