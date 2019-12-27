Huawei Y9s – An in-depth Review of the high-end budget phone

Huawei has been dominating the smartphone scene of Pakistan with cost-efficient, but impressive devices.

Super-expensive smartphones are becoming a thing of the past. Major Chinese companies are breaking the norm by producing high-end devices for a fraction of the cost, with Huawei leading the race.

Huawei has been dominating the smartphone scene of Pakistan with cost-efficient, but impressive devices.

Enter - the Y9s, a sleek smartphone boasting some of the most powerful features of today's standards. I've been using this phone as my daily driver for a week now, and I'm thoroughly impressed with the results. Let's check it out.

Design - Two colours, glass body:

The very first thing you'll notice about this device is instant attraction. The Y9s comes in two minimalistic colours, Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal. The 3D arc design offers a truly premium experience while the polished glass body helps maintain a firm grip. Yes, it doesn't slip easily.

Display - Big, bright, no notch:

The Y9s boasts a massive 6.59" HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display. The screen-to-body ratio is a whopping 91%, which means you get to use almost all your phone's screen. Also, there's no notch, and the bezel is virtually invisible.

Expect bright colours and deep blacks with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+. Mobile gamers will be pleased with the 391PPI display for maximum gaming immersion.

Rear Camera - 48 Megapixels, three cameras:

Huawei shows off an impressive 48MP triple-camera setup with the Y9s that captures breathtaking photos with crisp clarity.

Capable of taking 120° ultra-wide shots, this phone is ideal for that perfect group photo without making anyone feel left out. The triple-camera setup shines, especially in low-light scenes. Colours are vibrant and true-to-life.

Front Camera - Pops up for 16 Megapixel selfies:

Selfies are essential, and Huawei knows that. The sneaky 16 MP front camera automatically pops up every time you need to capture that perfect selfie, and then retracts itself back inside.

Powered by AI, it automatically retouches your photos to reduce noise in low-light situations.

Fingerprint Sensor - Unlocks in 0.3 seconds:

When it comes to fingerprint sensors, we're talking in milliseconds.

This phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that unlocks in 0.3 seconds, that's fast. I prefer fingerprint over facial sensors, and this one beats the rest in terms of speed.

Android 9 - Huawei EMUI 9.1:

Huawei launched its proprietary OS called EMUI back in 2012. The Y9s comes loaded with EMUI 9.1 out of the box, based on Android 9. It's a bloat-free UI with clean design and modern spacing.

Performance - 6GB RAM, Octa-core environment:

From a gamer's perspective, this device packs quite a punch. The new Kirin 710F octa-core chipset is a treat for multi-taskers and performance lovers.

With 6GB of RAM, the GPU can easily handle graphics-heavy games like PUBG without framerate drops.

Video playback is stutter-free and smooth, even for Youtube's standards. Transferring files is also super-charged with Huawei's EROFS compression technology.

Storage - 128GB (extendable to 512GB):

With so much emphasis on the Cloud, physical storage is becoming more and more accessible for the average consumer. The Y9s offers an internal storage capacity of 128GB, which can be extended to 512GB.

The OS makes sure your phone stays clutter-free and optimized as it keeps cleaning junk in the background - a very welcome feature.

Battery - A 4000mAh powerhouse:

For someone who carries two power banks, battery capacity is everything. But I can happily say I'm impressed. The Y9s comes with a massive 4000 mAh battery that can handle 40 hours of continuous GSM calling. I did not feel the need to charge even after hours of endless Spotify sessions.

Verdict:

Judging from the price-point, the Huawei Y9s outshines the competition with incredible attention-to-detail and a pixel-perfect display.

Its glass body houses a powerful octa-core chipset for even the most resource-hungry applications and a massive battery to boot.