Shenzhen (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019) Huawei's global flagship store opened recently in the heart of Shenzhen’s vibrant MixC World and it is Huawei's first direct-sale store in the world. The Store has been in preparation since 2017 and covers a total area of ​​1,300 square meters. Customers can explore Huawei's latest and most comprehensive products, experience the fastest 5G connection, relax and meet up with friends.

“Shenzhen is an international technology and innovation center, we believe that Huawei Global Flagship Store will become the new Connecting Hub between Huawei and customers.” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group said, “MixC World is a gathering place where fashion, technology and liberal art meet together and Huawei Global Flagship Store will become Huawei’s city living room connecting the consumers.”

Designed as an invisible Community Square

Huawei Global Flagship Store, the three-story single family building, adopts the design concept of “City Square”, which combines the traditional Chinese and western architectural philosophy. The facade adopts a large area of high transmission glass with rounded corners, feels like an exquisite Glass Enamel.

The unique semi-open staircase connects the square and the surrounding environment, presenting a borderless community atmosphere. Customers can walk into the store without any restrictions, relax and meet up with friends.

Huawei’s City Living Room

Here at Huawei Global Flagship Store, customers can not only relax and meet friends, but also participate in the free courses held by Huawei Community, which covers your passions like photography, videography, sports and health care. You can also join the fun with local artists and enjoy art, painting, tourism and etc.

For technical enthusiasts or app developers, you can also learn more from our technical experts or again build the Huawei global ecosystem together in the Huawei Community.

The store has 120 experiencedconsultants who have joined Huawei from different fields such as hotel, aviation, art etc. and can provide customers with multi-language and one-stop services, including purchase, maintenance and training.

“We no longer call it a retail store, we call it community plaza, an open community for everyone. Consumers can come and create, learn about the most advanced technology and trends, or just connect again with one another,” said Herman Zhu, CMO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Smarter, more environmentally friendly Building

“Huawei always brings new innovations and features to our smartphones. The store also contains Huawei’s new technical innovations that make the building smarter and more environmentally friendly,” said Richard Yu.

5G is on. For the first time, Huawei's global flagship store has realized the 5G network coverage of the whole store. Customers can experience ultra-fast 5G speed, super-low latency 5G Cloud games in advance.

In order to let customers have the best experience, the store is equipped with Intelligent Environmental Control System based on Huawei’s Hilink technology, which can automatically adjust the brightness, temperature and humidity of the store, so that all consumers can feel comfortable in every corner of the store.

In addition, the store also uses a large number of environmentally friendly and recyclable materials to create a green building that coexists with the environment. The felt used for ceilings and walls is made of recyclable plastic parts; the table uses a Nano board, which can be used for more than ten years; the floor is made of marble with natural ingredients and zero resin to form.