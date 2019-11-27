Hungary is discussing with Russia the possibility to send its astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) by 2024, Hungary's representative said on Wednesday

"We intend to send the second Hungarian national space explorer to the ISS by 2024 as well, and we have started cooperation with Roscosmos in this regard," the country's representative said at a ministerial meeting of the European Space Agency (ESA) member states, broadcast on the ESA website.

The first Hungarian astronaut, Bertalan Farkas, conducted a spaceflight aboard a Soyuz spacecraft in 1980.