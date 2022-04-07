IAF Can Contribute to De-Escalation Between Russia, West Over Ukraine - Executive Director

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) believes it can help deescalate current tensions related to space cooperation between Russia and the West over the Ukraine conflict, IAF Executive Director Christian Feichtinger told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Space Symposium

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) believes it can help deescalate current tensions related to space cooperation between Russia and the West over the Ukraine conflict, IAF Executive Director Christian Feichtinger told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Space Symposium.

"Our mission is to contribute to a deescalation and to keep in contact with people ... so that's our mission. That's what we are going to follow," he said when asked about anti-Russian sanctions and tensions among ISS partners.

The IAF, he added, provides a platform that allows any member organization from any country to meet and to share and to connect.

"As long as people are able to talk to each other, I think there is a good chance that we will see peace on earth," he said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.