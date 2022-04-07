UrduPoint.com

IAF Hopeful ISS Survives Until 2030 Amid Global Tensions - Executive Director

Daniyal Sohail Published April 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) is hopeful that the International Space Station will exist until 2030 despite the current geopolitical tensions, IAF Executive Director Christian Feichtinger told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Space Symposium

Over the weekend, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said the space agency will soon inform the government of how it plans to terminate cooperation with Western partners on the ISS. Rogozin has said that Russia and the West could have space cooperation if all sanctions on Russia are lifted.

"Great things can only be achieved if we all work together.

So, in this spirit, we hope for the best," he said when asked if the ISS will last until 2030.

However, he also said it is not up to the IAF to decide the matter.

"It is the partnership within the ISS that needs to decide. We provide a platform where they can freely discuss on neutral grounds and in the positive spirit," he added.

The IAF chief called the ISS a "unique" project that has been bringing together many different stakeholders over so many years, noting that "it is difficult to imagine that this cooperation will break up."

