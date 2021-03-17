UrduPoint.com
IATA Says Its Travel Pass Successfully Tested On International Flight For First Time

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The first-ever passenger to use the Travel Pass app developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to verify their health status has arrived in London, thus marking the first successful trial of the app on an international flight, the IATA said on Wednesday.

The international flight was operated by Singapore Airlines, which announced last week that it would roll out the IATA Travel Pass app to verify the passengers' health credentials amid the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first airline to test the app. The pilot version is used on the London route from March 15-28.

"The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the arrival at London's Heathrow Airport of the first traveler using the IATA Travel Pass app to manage their travel health credentials," the IATA said in a press release.

According to IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac, the app's successful implementation demonstrates that technologies can "securely, conveniently and efficiently help travelers and governments to manage travel health credentials" amid the pandemic.

The IATA Travel Pass is an app that allows passengers to create a digital ID comprising their profile photo and passport information, get testing and vaccination certificates to ensure they meet all travel requirements, as well as share these certificates with airlines and authorities to facilitate travel.

