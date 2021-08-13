IFJ Backs UN Experts' Call for Moratorium on Sale of Surveillance Tech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday backed UN experts' call for governments to place an embargo on the sale of surveillance technology until legislation is passed to make their use compatible with international human rights standards.

An international investigation headed by 80 journalists on July 18 discovered a spyware scandal involving Israeli firm NSO Group, whose Pegasus spyware was used by its government-affiliated clients to spy on the phones of politicians, journalists, civil activists, and other non-criminal individuals around the world. The media exposé compiled a list of more than 50,000 targets whose phones were hacked, including at least 600 politicians, 180 journalists, 85 human rights activists, and 65 business people.

"This revelation drew attention to the danger of such surveillance software, which threatens not only the right to privacy of individuals, but also the confidentiality of sources, freedom of expression, the right to information, and can lead to harassment and blackmail," IFJ said in a release.

To regulate this, the UN experts called on all states to impose a global moratorium on the sale and transfer of surveillance technology, while calling on Israel to disclose steps it took to ensure that NSO Group's activities did not contravene its human rights obligations.

"With nearly 200 journalists around the world known to have had their phones targeted using the Pegasus spyware, it is clear that the regulation of the sale and use of this software is wholly inadequate. The UN's demand for a moratorium on sales is entirely appropriate. Indeed, I would prefer to see the use of this software forbidden until a transparent and internationally supervised regulatory framework for its use has been established," Chair of the IFJ's Surveillance of Journalists Expert Group Tim Dawson said.

Pegasus is a technology built by the Israeli cyber surveillance business NSO and offered to various clients, including governments. The Pegasus spyware can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and harvest its data.