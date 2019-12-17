IG C&IT inaugurates NGMS project

Inspector General Communication and Information Technology (IG C&IT), Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan Tuesday inaugurated Next Generation Mobile System (NGMS) and Pak China Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General Communication and Information Technology (IG C&IT), Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan Tuesday inaugurated Next Generation mobile System (NGMS) and Pak China Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) project.

on the occasion, the IG appreciated the work done by Special Communications Organization (SCO) and expressed his satisfaction over the professional standards maintained by the organization.

He said that SCO was working to connect rural areas through fiber and wireless solutions to make networks ready for 5G, the roadmap to digital transformation requires collaboration between all parties, including vendors like ZTE and other service providers.

CEO ZTE Wang Lei was also present on the occasion