UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:49 PM

Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided In Karachi

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out a successful raid in Karachi against grey telephone trafficking

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out a successful raid in Karachi against grey telephone trafficking.


The raid was conducted at an office in Kawish Crown Plaza, Shahrah Faisal, Karachi.

During the raid, illegal VoIP setup along with other equipment was recovered. Further investigation is underway.
The ongoing successful raids are a demonstration of PTA’s continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Traffic Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

Development projects in GB to be completed on war ..

3 minutes ago

USFK to release asymptomatic COVID-19 patients aft ..

3 minutes ago

PNSC planning to set up a LNG shipping desk: Ali Z ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 6,215 to 1,115,810

3 minutes ago

Nexta to Pay Almost $1,000 to Minsk Policeman in C ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand's Ardern leads poll as first election ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.