Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided In Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out a successful raid in Karachi against grey telephone trafficking.



The raid was conducted at an office in Kawish Crown Plaza, Shahrah Faisal, Karachi.

During the raid, illegal VoIP setup along with other equipment was recovered. Further investigation is underway.

The ongoing successful raids are a demonstration of PTA’s continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.