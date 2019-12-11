Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided in Karachi

In its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Karachi carried out a successful raid, in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) In its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Karachi carried out a successful raid, in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Karachi.



The raid was conducted at a locked house in PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi.

1 HP server i-e internet to PSTN gateway, 2 laptops and two switches: HP & TP link were confiscated during the raid.

This successful raid against the grey operators were made possible because of continuous monitoring, proactive and persistent efforts by PTA and cooperation of FIA in curbing grey traffic.