Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 Sep, 2024) Have you ever imagined a classroom in which your children are getting the personalized attention of a teacher? A classroom where teachers deliver lessons based on the learning capabilities of students and every educator can forecast future challenges. This isn’t a scene from a movie—this is the revolutionary power of artificial intelligence in education.

But how exactly is artificial intelligence impacting education?

So, without any further ado, let’s find out!

What is AI in education?

Artificial intelligence in education is unlike any other technology. It is a particular type of AI that employs specific, smart systems that are designed to solve specific issues. Whether it is providing subject information or answering organizational queries, AI helps teachers and students with their particular and pressing needs.

That’s why educational AI is attracting investments at a global scale. According to a Jisc report, AI ed-tech start-ups secured an investment of $3.67 billion in 2019. It was $2.89 billion more than in 2018. There is another report by McKinsey, which states that AI has provided us a chance to add an extra $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Now, let’s understand how AI in education impacts teaching and student success!

Personalized learning experiences

The most important impact of AI in education is its potential to provide students with personalized learning experiences. Traditional classrooms can’t fulfill the personalized needs of every student. However, AI-supported classrooms can analyze the strengths, weaknesses, as well as learning pace of every student. This means that AI can suggest customized learning ways and offer additional tutoring according to the needs.

The popular adaptive learning platforms are DreamBox and Smart Sparrow. Educational institutes are using these platforms to produce content according to personalized needs.

These platforms adjust the difficulty level of tasks according to the performance of students. This helps teachers provide students with quick feedback and learning resources. This is how AI in education boosts student engagement and enhances learning outcomes.

Predictive analytics for student success

Earlier, favoritism was quite common in colleges and universities. It was a perception among students that their educational scores highly depended on favoritism. Many times, it caused a reason for lower morale among the young minds. However, the rise of AI technologies like predictive analytics has buried the trend of favoritism. Today, predictive analysis interprets both past and present educational data to predict future outcomes.

How will this predictive analysis help both teachers and students?

Using AI technologies, teachers can find out which students are weak in a subject and prepare a personalized course for them. Not only this, predictive analytics can also craft teaching strategies to boost the students’ learning capabilities.

Enhanced teaching tools

Artificial intelligence also provides educators with AI tools that can boost teaching effectiveness. AI-supported analytics are so powerful that they quickly analyze and highlight areas where students are struggling or excelling. Leading educational institutes worldwide have been using AI tools to adjust their instructional strategies.

Moreover, AI also streamlines administrative tasks. These include grading, attendance tracking, and much more. This AI-supported automation allows teachers to focus more on lectures and student engagement. For example, Gradescope is a widely used AI tool for grading assignments. Many teachers today save their valuable time by using Gradescope for objective evaluations.

Similarly, there is a huge trend of using AI chatbots in the education industry. Many renowned colleges and universities in western countries and Pakistan use chatbots to handle daily student queries.

Expanding access to quality education

In the coming years, no one will complain that they don't have access to quality education. This is since AI has started democratizing education by expanding access to learning opportunities for students worldwide. So, educational businesses must follow an inclusive approach to gain a strategic edge in the industry.

AI-supported online learning platforms can even offer courses to students, living in remote areas. When it comes to language translation, AI also offers tools that can translate the content into the language of the students.

You'll be happy to know that AI software can perform this translation task in a few seconds without crashing the quality of content. Also, the previous education systems never gave attention to special people. However, AI has treated everyone fairly and made quality education accessible to everyone.

3 major challenges in the implementation of AI in education

Today, many educational institutes recognize the importance of AI in education. This is why more and more institutes, teachers, and students have started using this technology. Nevertheless, the implementation of AI in education won’t be as simple as it looks.

Complex ML algorithms

Integrating complex ML algorithms into the current infrastructure of educational institutes is a major challenge. AI algorithms are intricate, and the existing data of many institutions may not be compatible with these modern technologies.

Lack of resources

Scarcity of resources is another big hurdle. The integration of AI into the existing educational systems will require a huge amount of cost. How will every institute bear the cost of this AI integration?

Training of teachers

Furthermore, ensuring that educators are equipped to leverage AI technologies is a critical aspect of successful implementation. Teachers don’t know how to use these technologies. Their proper training will be again costly for institutes.

The future of AI in education

Despite these challenges, the future of AI in education is promising. Innovations in AI are ready to simplify complex ML algorithms and make them more compatible with existing educational infrastructures. AI technology is advancing every day. It will surely reduce the cost of AI integration and make AI accessible to every institute worldwide.

Moreover, AI companies understand that teachers will require comprehensive training on how to use AI. Therefore, they are actively developing training programs for teachers. So, it is sure that AI will democratize quality education and make quality education accessible to every student around the globe.

