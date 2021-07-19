The United States and its allies and partners, including NATO, are accusing China of carrying out malicious cyber operations across the world, a senior US administration official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The United States and its allies and partners, including NATO, are accusing China of carrying out malicious cyber operations across the world, a senior US administration official said.

"First, an unprecedented group of allies and partners - including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO - are joining the United States in exposing and criticizing the PRC's [People's Republic of China] Ministry of State Security's [MSS] malicious cyber activities. This is the first time NATO has condemned PRC cyber activities," the US official said.

Speaking during a Sunday press call, the official accused China of using "criminal contract hackers" to carry out unsanctioned cyber operations globally and emphasized that the US and its allies are at the "first important stage" of focusing on collective security efforts, promoting network defense, and other actions needed to disrupt the "threats."

In the coming weeks, the United States expects more countries to join Washington in denouncing China's cyber activities, the US official said.

Beijing has repeatedly dismissed all cyber threat allegations against China.