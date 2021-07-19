UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In A First, NATO Joins US, Allies In Condemning China's Cyber Activities

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:35 PM

In a First, NATO Joins US, Allies in Condemning China's Cyber Activities

The United States and its allies and partners, including NATO, are accusing China of carrying out malicious cyber operations across the world, a senior US administration official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The United States and its allies and partners, including NATO, are accusing China of carrying out malicious cyber operations across the world, a senior US administration official said.

"First, an unprecedented group of allies and partners - including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO - are joining the United States in exposing and criticizing the PRC's [People's Republic of China] Ministry of State Security's [MSS] malicious cyber activities. This is the first time NATO has condemned PRC cyber activities," the US official said.

Speaking during a Sunday press call, the official accused China of using "criminal contract hackers" to carry out unsanctioned cyber operations globally and emphasized that the US and its allies are at the "first important stage" of focusing on collective security efforts, promoting network defense, and other actions needed to disrupt the "threats."

In the coming weeks, the United States expects more countries to join Washington in denouncing China's cyber activities, the US official said.

Beijing has repeatedly dismissed all cyber threat allegations against China.

Related Topics

NATO World Australia China Washington Canada European Union United Kingdom Japan United States Criminals Sunday All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

11 minutes ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

16 minutes ago

US Informed China About Cyber Activity Concerns - ..

5 minutes ago

US Says Identified Over 50 Tactics Allegedly Used ..

5 minutes ago

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha da ..

5 minutes ago

PESCO sets up crisis management cell for Eid ul Ad ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.