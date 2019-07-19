Inauguration of upgraded ISPA observatory on July 22

University of Karachi (UoK) Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA) Director Professor Dr. Muhammad Jawed Iqbal on Thursday announced that ISPA would arrange an inaugural ceremony of the installation of a new 16-inch telescope at ISPA Observatory on July 22 at 5pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):University of Karachi (UoK) Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA) Director Professor Dr. Muhammad Jawed Iqbal on Thursday announced that ISPA would arrange an inaugural ceremony of the installation of a new 16-inch telescope at ISPA Observatory on July 22 at 5pm.

He said that the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) Chairman Major General Amir Nadeem and KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi would jointly inaugurate the project, according to a statement.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Jawed Iqbal said that the up-gradation work, automation of dome and fixation of 16 MEADE telescope, and renovation of the observatory building have been completed by SUPARCO.

He mentioned that all cost associated to this project had been borne by the SUPARCO.

He mentioned that SUPARCO and ISPA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for upgrading the existing astronomical observatory of the University with larger modern telescope in comparison with the existing one.

He said that main objective of this program was to undertake collaborative research studies and students projects between SUPARCO and ISPA.

ISPA Director expressed that upgraded astronomical observatory would also support space awareness and education program for students, general public and media.