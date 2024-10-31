Open Menu

Increase In Number Of Users Slow Down Facebook, Other META Platforms: PTA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2024 | 11:52 AM

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

PTA says issues with WhatsApp and Facebook's performance have been resolved by first week of September, and normalcy is expected to return once the SMW4 submarine cable is repaired

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 30th, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Thursday that the sluggish performance of Facebook and other Meta platforms is primarily due to the overwhelming number of users.

The PTA made this disclosure through the details shared with the parliament.

The PTA also offered an interesting explanation for the slowdown of social media applications, attributing it to the high user volume on these platforms.

It said that Facebook and WhatsApp experienced the most significant impacts from internet disruptions while other social media services faced lesser effects.

In details shared with Parliament, the PTA highlighted that Facebook boasts 50 million users in Pakistan, with WhatsApp being the most frequently utilized real-time application in the country.

The authority also cautioned users that internet speeds might be reduced during peak usage times and instructed telecom operators to reroute traffic as needed.

Furthermore, the PTA asserted that the issues with WhatsApp and Facebook's performance were resolved by the first week of September, and normalcy is expected to return once the SMW4 submarine cable is repaired.

The officials revealed that the PTA had received reports of WhatsApp service interruptions in August, prompting immediate action from telecom operators to resolve the situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Parliament Social Media Facebook Traffic August September From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

12 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

12 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

12 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

12 hours ago
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

12 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

12 hours ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

12 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

12 hours ago
 UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic e ..

UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..

12 hours ago
 KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightni ..

KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology