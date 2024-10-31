Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTA says issues with WhatsApp and Facebook's performance have been resolved by first week of September, and normalcy is expected to return once the SMW4 submarine cable is repaired

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 30th, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Thursday that the sluggish performance of Facebook and other Meta platforms is primarily due to the overwhelming number of users.

The PTA made this disclosure through the details shared with the parliament.

The PTA also offered an interesting explanation for the slowdown of social media applications, attributing it to the high user volume on these platforms.

It said that Facebook and WhatsApp experienced the most significant impacts from internet disruptions while other social media services faced lesser effects.

In details shared with Parliament, the PTA highlighted that Facebook boasts 50 million users in Pakistan, with WhatsApp being the most frequently utilized real-time application in the country.

The authority also cautioned users that internet speeds might be reduced during peak usage times and instructed telecom operators to reroute traffic as needed.

Furthermore, the PTA asserted that the issues with WhatsApp and Facebook's performance were resolved by the first week of September, and normalcy is expected to return once the SMW4 submarine cable is repaired.

The officials revealed that the PTA had received reports of WhatsApp service interruptions in August, prompting immediate action from telecom operators to resolve the situation.