India Bans 118 Chinese Apps In New Backlash Over Border Dispute

Daniyal Sohail 26 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:01 PM

India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute

India on Wednesday banned 118 more Chinese apps in a stepped-up backlash over an increasingly bitter border showdown between the giant neighbours

According to the Indian Information Technology Ministry, the banned apps provided by China internet giant Tencent -- including the mobile version of the popular video game PUBG and other services.

According to the Indian Information Technology Ministry, the banned apps provided by China internet giant Tencent -- including the mobile version of the popular video game PUBG and other services.

India and China have been embroiled in a series of deadly clashes and showdowns on their Himalayan border in recent weeks.

In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat in the Ladakh region of the border.

An Indian special forces member was killed in one of two incidents at the weekend.

India had already banned 59 Chinese apps -- including the video-sharing platform TikTok -- after the June battle.

The PUBG mobile phone app has millions of young users in India.

Other apps closed down include games, online payment services, dating sites and even software to edit selfies.

PUBG was developed by a South Korean company, but the mobile version that has taken off around the world was developed by Tencent.

