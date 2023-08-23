Open Menu

India Becomes First Nation To Land Spacecraft Near Moon's South Pole

Daniyal Sohail Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

India becomes first nation to land spacecraft near Moon's south pole

India on Wednesday became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's south pole, a historic triumph for the world's most populous nation and its ambitious, cut-price space programme

Bengaluru, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :India on Wednesday became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's south pole, a historic triumph for the world's most populous nation and its ambitious, cut-price space programme.

The unmanned Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, touched down at 6:04 pm India time (1234 GMT) as mission control technicians cheered wildly and embraced their colleagues.

Its landing comes days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region and four years since the previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.

