India Blocks 16 YouTube Channels for Spreading Fake News - Information Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) India has blocked 16 YouTube news channels for spreading fake news about the country's national security and international relations, Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Monday.

"The blocked social media accounts include six Pakistan based and ten India based YouTube news channels, having a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore (680 million). It was observed that these channels were used to spread fake news over social media on matters related to national security, India's foreign relations, communal harmony in the country, and public order," the ministry said in a press release.

India-based channels were used to spread false claims about a countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, incite hatred across different religious groups, and disturb public order, according to the statement.

"YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India's foreign relations in the light of situation in Ukraine, etc.," the ministry said.

The report concluded that the information spread by these channels was completely false and sensitive for India's national security, sovereignty and relations with foreign countries.