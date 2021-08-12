UrduPoint.com

India Fails To Put Satellite Into Orbit After Rocket Suffers 'Technical Anomaly' - ISRO

Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) India has failed to put the EOS-3 earth observation satellite into orbit after a GSLV-F10 three-stage engine rocket suffered a technical failure, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday.

"GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST [00:13 GMT] as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended," ISRO tweeted.

The agency first announced on Twitter that the rocket had successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in the southeastern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.

Two hours later, a mission failure was reported.

This was going to be India's second space mission this year after the successful launch of the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

The EOS-3 satellite was supposed to be positioned in Geostationary orbit to provide real-time imaging of larger areas for monitoring natural disasters.

