Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

India Joins Global Partnership That Will Steer AI Evolution

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) India has joined a group of developed countries plus the European Union that aim to guide the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence, the Technology Ministry said Monday.

"India today joined the league of leading economies including USA, UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Singapore to launch the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence," the statement read.

The GPAI initiative, the first of its kind, was proposed by Canada and France in December 2018.

The intergovernamental body will be based at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris and have two centers of expertise in Paris and Montreal.

GPAI will bring together leading experts from the industry, civil society, governments, and academia to guarantee human-centric development of AI. They will see to it that AI evolution is grounded in human rights and promotes diversity, innovation and economic growth.

