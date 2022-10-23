UrduPoint.com

India Launches 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit - ISRO

Daniyal Sohail Published October 23, 2022 | 08:20 AM

India Launches 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit - ISRO

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says it has successfully launched 36 OneWeb satellites into orbit using the LVM3 carrier rocket.

The launch was carried out at 00:07 local time on Sunday (19:07 GMT on Saturday, October 22), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

"LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is completed successfully. All the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits," ISRO said in a statement on social media after the launch.

According to OneWeb, with this latest launch, the company has more than 70% of its planned Gen 1 low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation in orbit.

In March, OneWeb suspended all future launches from the Russian-leased cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Moscow demanded that the company provide guarantees for non-military use of the satellites and asked that the UK government sell its stake in the enterprise.

The OneWeb satellites are designed to build a space-based communications system providing broadband internet access to any location across the globe.

Related Topics

India Internet Moscow Social Media Company Leo Enterprise United Kingdom Kazakhstan March October Sunday All From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

8 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Partic ..

International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Participation of Russian, Belarusian ..

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

8 hours ago
 Celebrities pay glowing tribute to Mehtab Rashdi

Celebrities pay glowing tribute to Mehtab Rashdi

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

8 hours ago
 Ukraine Urgently Needs Missiles for German IRIS-T ..

Ukraine Urgently Needs Missiles for German IRIS-T Systems - Prime Minister

8 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.