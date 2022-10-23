India Launches 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit - ISRO

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says it has successfully launched 36 OneWeb satellites into orbit using the LVM3 carrier rocket.

The launch was carried out at 00:07 local time on Sunday (19:07 GMT on Saturday, October 22), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

"LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is completed successfully. All the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits," ISRO said in a statement on social media after the launch.

According to OneWeb, with this latest launch, the company has more than 70% of its planned Gen 1 low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation in orbit.

In March, OneWeb suspended all future launches from the Russian-leased cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Moscow demanded that the company provide guarantees for non-military use of the satellites and asked that the UK government sell its stake in the enterprise.

The OneWeb satellites are designed to build a space-based communications system providing broadband internet access to any location across the globe.