India Launches Cartosat-3, 13 US Nano-Satellites Into Orbit Atop PSLV-C47 - ISRO

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) India launched into orbit on Wednesday the Cartosat-3 Earth observation satellite and 13 US nano-satellites on its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) from the Sriharikota spaceport, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

"#PSLV-C47 successfully injects #Cartosat3 spacecraft into orbit ...

13 commercial satellites from USA successfully placed in their designated orbits," ISRO Tweeted.

The launch started at 9:28 a.m. (03:58 GMT) and was broadcast live on the ISRO website.

The Cartosat-3 was the ninth in the series to be launched into orbit. It s a third-generation agile advanced satellite with high-resolution imaging capability.

Out of the 13 commercial US nano-satellites that were lauched, 12 are FLOCK-4P satellites and one is a MESHBED communication testbed satellite.

