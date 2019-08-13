India Orders Russian Equipment for First Manned Space Mission - Russian Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) India has ordered Russia's space equipment as it is preparing to send its fist manned mission to orbit, Sergey Pozdnyakov, general director and chief designer of Research & Development Production Enterprise Zvezda, a Russian company manufacturing life-support systems for human spaceflights, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"India is developing its own space suits and life-support systems for the manned spacecraft. On the other hand, they plan the launch for 2022, there is not much time left.

So, we have received a request from Roscosmos structures to deliver relevant equipment to India," Pozdnaykov said, without providing any details about the equipment.

India plans to send its first crewed mission, set to comprise three astronauts, to space by 2022, which will mark the 75th anniversary of its independence, with Russia set to assist it. Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma has told Sputnik that Russia and India will start practically cooperating on the matter in 2019 already.