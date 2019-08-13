UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Orders Russian Equipment For First Manned Space Mission - Russian Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 57 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:10 PM

India Orders Russian Equipment for First Manned Space Mission - Russian Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) India has ordered Russia's space equipment as it is preparing to send its fist manned mission to orbit, Sergey Pozdnyakov, general director and chief designer of Research & Development Production Enterprise Zvezda, a Russian company manufacturing life-support systems for human spaceflights, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"India is developing its own space suits and life-support systems for the manned spacecraft. On the other hand, they plan the launch for 2022, there is not much time left.

So, we have received a request from Roscosmos structures to deliver relevant equipment to India," Pozdnaykov said, without providing any details about the equipment.

India plans to send its first crewed mission, set to comprise three astronauts, to space by 2022, which will mark the 75th anniversary of its independence, with Russia set to assist it. Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma has told Sputnik that Russia and India will start practically cooperating on the matter in 2019 already.

Related Topics

India Russia Company Independence Enterprise 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

15 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.