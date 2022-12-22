India Planning to Conduct First Manned Space Flight in Late 2024 - Science Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) India plans to conduct its first manned space flight under the Gaganyaan mission in late 2024, the Indian Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

According to the Gaganyaan program, two unmanned flights should occur before the launch of a manned spaceship.

"The uncrewed 'G1' (Gaganyaan 1) mission is targeted to be launched in the last quarter of 2023 followed by the second uncrewed 'G2' (Gaganyaan 2) mission in the second quarter of 2024, before the final human space flight 'H1' mission in the fourth quarter of 2024," he wrote in his response to the parliament.

Singh also noted that the first unmanned mission would be devoted to testing the capacity of the carrier rocket, orbital module propulsion system, flight controls, communications system, as well as recovery operations.

Besides, the spaceship "will carry a humanoid as payload."

"The astronaut designates for human space flight mission are identified and are currently undergoing their mission specific training at Bengaluru," the minister said.

In December 2018, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a mission titled "Gaganyan" on the independent launch of a national crew into orbit. The manned spacecraft is being developed by the Indian Space Research Organization.