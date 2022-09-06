UrduPoint.com

India Plans To Create Reusable Rocket To Reduce Cost Of Satellite Launches

Daniyal Sohail Published September 06, 2022 | 02:20 AM

India Plans to Create Reusable Rocket to Reduce Cost of Satellite Launches

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) India plans to design and build a new reusable rocket for the global market to significantly reduce the cost of launching satellites into orbit worldwide, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Sreedhara Somanath said on Monday.

Currently, it takes $10,000-15,000 to launch a payload weighing one kilogram (2.2 Pounds) into orbit, Somanath said speaking at the seventh edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo 2022. According to him, New Delhi wants to get the cost down to $5,000 or even $1,000 per kilogram, and the only way to do it is to make rockets reusable.

Such a reusable rocket must be competitive, economical and easy-to-manufacture, the official said. India is expected to create it in the next few years so that the authorities can decommission all active launchers in the country at the appropriate time, according to Somanath.

The Indian Space Research Organisation plans to cooperate with space industry, start-ups and the agency's commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited, to achieve the goal, Somanath added.

