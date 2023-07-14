India Successfully Launches Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3 - Space Research Organization

Open Menu

Daniyal Sohail Published July 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The carrier rocket with the Indian the Chandrayaan-3 module with a lunar rover on board was successfully launched from a pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on the island of Sriharikota in the Bay of Bengal, according to the launch footage broadcast by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday.

After the spacecraft enters the lunar orbit, the landing module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will have to deliver the lunar rover to the surface of the Moon. It is planned that the lunar rover equipped with various research equipment will analyze the surface of the Moon. The lunar rover mission is designed to last for 14 Earth days.

