India Successfully Performs 1st Space Launch in 2020 - Space Agency

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) India on Saturday successfully conducted its first space launch this year, the Indian Space Research Organization said.

Earlier in the day, the country's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center for its 51st mission, carrying India's EOS-01 earth observation satellite along with nine foreign satellites.

All of them successfully separated and entered their intended orbits.

"#PSLVC49/#EOS01 Mission Accomplished. Thanks for your support !!!" the organization tweeted.

Previously, India postponed its space launches scheduled for this year over the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration mission that will take place in the first half of 2021.