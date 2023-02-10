UrduPoint.com

India Successfully Puts 3 Light Satellites Into Orbit - Space Research Organization

Daniyal Sohail Published February 10, 2023 | 11:10 AM

India Successfully Puts 3 Light Satellites Into Orbit - Space Research Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) India has successfully put three new light satellites into orbit on Friday after launching them on the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrier rocket, the Indian Space Research Organization said.

"SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission is successfully accomplished ... The second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), SSLV-D2 is successfully launched on February 10, 2023 at 09:18 hours IST (03:48 GMT)," the statement read, adding that three satellites, EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2, were placed into their 450-kilometer (280 miles) circular orbit.

The rocket was launched from the from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

The EOS-07 satellite is designed to monitor weather data, including humidity, Janus-1, a 10.

2 kilogram (22.5 Pounds) satellite, belongs to US-based company ANTARIS, and AzaadiSAT-2 is a joint project developed by around 750 Indian female students guided by Space Kidz India, a space tech startup.

It is already the second launch of the SSLV carrier rocket that intends to send light satellites of up to 500 kilograms to low Earth orbit and provides "low-cost access" to space, according to the space research organization.

The first test-flight of the rocket took place on August 9, 2022, and ended up failing to inject satellites in desired orbits, as they were placed in a highly elliptical orbit due to a shortfall of velocity, an investigation into the failure showed.

Related Topics

India Weather Company Vehicle February August From Satellites

Recent Stories

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

9 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

9 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.