India Successfully Puts 3 Light Satellites Into Orbit - Space Research Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) India has successfully put three new light satellites into orbit on Friday after launching them on the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrier rocket, the Indian Space Research Organization said.

"SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission is successfully accomplished ... The second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), SSLV-D2 is successfully launched on February 10, 2023 at 09:18 hours IST (03:48 GMT)," the statement read, adding that three satellites, EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2, were placed into their 450-kilometer (280 miles) circular orbit.

The rocket was launched from the from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

The EOS-07 satellite is designed to monitor weather data, including humidity, Janus-1, a 10.

2 kilogram (22.5 Pounds) satellite, belongs to US-based company ANTARIS, and AzaadiSAT-2 is a joint project developed by around 750 Indian female students guided by Space Kidz India, a space tech startup.

It is already the second launch of the SSLV carrier rocket that intends to send light satellites of up to 500 kilograms to low Earth orbit and provides "low-cost access" to space, according to the space research organization.

The first test-flight of the rocket took place on August 9, 2022, and ended up failing to inject satellites in desired orbits, as they were placed in a highly elliptical orbit due to a shortfall of velocity, an investigation into the failure showed.