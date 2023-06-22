WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) India will announce its entry into the multilateral Artemis Accords on space cooperation as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"We'll be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords," the senior administration official said.

The Artemis Accords are a non-binding agreement drafted by NASA and the US State Department to establish a common vision and set of principles for the exploration and use of outer space. The Artemis Accords have so far been signed by countries including the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.