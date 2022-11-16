UrduPoint.com

India To Promote Digital Transformation During G20 Presidency Year - Prime Minister

Daniyal Sohail Published November 16, 2022 | 12:30 PM

India to Promote Digital Transformation During G20 Presidency Year - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) India will advocate for the spread of digital transformation to developing nations during its G20 Presidency, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. India will be the next chair of the G20 group from December 1.

"Citizens of most developing countries of the world do not have any kind of digital identity. Only 50 countries have digital payment systems. Can we take a pledge together that in the next ten years we will bring digital transformation in the life of every human being, so that no person in the world will be deprived of the benefits of digital technology! During its G-20 Presidency next year, India will work jointly with G-20 partners towards this objective," Modi said at the Digital Transformation session at the G20 summit, as quoted by the Indian foreign ministry.

Proper use of digital technologies can enhance the global fight against poverty and climate change, Modi noted, adding that the benefits of technologies will only be realized when digital access is truly inclusive and widespread.

