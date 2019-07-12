UrduPoint.com
Indian National Security Adviser Meets Russian Space Agency Chief - Foreign Ministry

Fri 12th July 2019

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Director General of Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin on Thursday to discuss the bilateral space cooperation, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said Friday in a press release.

"Director General of Russia's ROSCOSMOS and former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin held detailed high level talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Hyderabad House, New Delhi on 11 July 2019 on all aspects of India-Russia space cooperation," the press release read.

Doval and Rogozin discussed "cooperation in futuristic technologies including new space systems, rocket engines, propellants and propulsion systems, spacecrafts and launch vehicle technology," among other issues.

