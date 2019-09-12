Indian Satellite to Be Launched With Russian Soyuz Rocket From Baikonur - Operator

- Home
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:05 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian space travel operator GK Launch Services said Thursday it had signed a deal to launch an Indian earth imaging satellite with Soyuz rocket from Baikonur cosmodrome in 2020.
"Pixxel has signed a launch contract with GK Launch Services for its first tech demo mission to be launched in Q2-Q3 2020 from Baikonur on GK-operated Soyuz-2 mission," the operator said in a statement.
Pixxel is an Indian company working on a constellation of earth imaging satellites.